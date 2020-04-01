Health officials answer lingering COVID-19 questions

While many individuals are getting tested for the coronavirus, some residents are still unsure of the process

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While many individuals are getting tested for the coronavirus, some residents are still unsure of the process.

Harmony Clinic is one of the facilities providing testing for the coronavirus and has been running a rather unique outdoor system to minimize tramismission among patients as well as staff.

Step one:

“You drive up to the front of the building, we have people in personal protective equipment to protect both the patient and our staff, triage them based on some questions,” Harmoney Clinic owner Micheal Moisant said.

Following this initial screening patients are then sent to the side or back of the building

“They’ll assign you a place to go like a parking spot,” Moisant said. “While you’re there, there is a phone call you make to the people inside, you register by phone from the parking lot.”

Before they make it this far, some residents are still unclear about their options especially if they don’t have a primary care physician or health insurance.

“We’re in a unique position in the sense that I am a primary care physician, but in addition to that, we have an urgent care center associated with this primary care, so you don’t have to be established with us at this time to be evaluated,” Moisant said.

“If they don’t have any insurance coverage, they can contact the Community Healthcare Center, which is our federally qualified healthcare center for our area and they should be able to help them,” Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health Director Lou Kreidler said.

Moisant, who said there have been a lot of confusion regarding what constitutes a fever, addresses the concerns of residents who claim they have been turned back because their temperature didn’t meet the guidelines.

“Up until this pandemic, the medical profession in general defined fever as 100.4 degress or higher,” Moisant said.

Moisant said much a lot has changed.

“Most recently, the CDC revised the standard to 99.6 degrees Fahrenheit, and then we have to take into consideration individual variability,” Moisant said.

However, Moisant said they are moving away from fever being a big risk and focusing a lot now on travel and close contact with a person who tested positive.

Healthcare providers said they working tirelessly to address each persons needs.

Also, health officials are stressing the importance of individuals who have been tested to answer calls even from numbers they don’t know so they can receive their results.