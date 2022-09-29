WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Department of State Health Services laboratory confirmed additional mosquitoes from Wichita Falls have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

According to a release sent from Wichita Falls public information officer, Chris Horgen, The mosquitoes were collected as part of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District’s mosquito surveillance program.

The mosquito that tested positive were collected in the Northeastern area of Wichita County.

According to the release, some mosquito species present in Wichita County have the capability of spreading diseases such as the West Nile Virus, most are considered a nuisance.

The Health District has not received reports of a positive human case of West Nile Virus this season, but added, “if you experience flu-like symptoms following a mosquito bite please contact your healthcare provider.”

“The Health District’s Environmental Health Division will continue its integrated pest management program for mosquito control, including continued mosquito testing for West Nile Virus and other mosquito-borne diseases, treating standing water, eliminating breeding areas, and spraying for adult mosquitoes when weather conditions are favorable.”, according to the release.

To request spraying for mosquitoes, contact the Vector Control unit at 940-761- 7890. For information about mosquito abatement, call 940-761-8896 or 940-761-7822.