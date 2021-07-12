Health officials remind residents that the fight against COVID is not over

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With COVID-19 restrictions and mandates being lifted many people have already returned to pre-COVID normalcy.

But local health care officials want the community to know that COVID-19 is still very present.

The COVID-19 pandemic changed life as we know it. Now more than a year after the start of the pandemic the country is returning to a state of normalcy.

Local front-line officials though want people to know that cautions shouldn’t be completely disregarded just yet.

“I want them to keep in mind that there are still germs everywhere,” nurse Kim Hansen said.

“We see people forget about COVID and it is still there,” Wichita Home Health Service Administrator Chrystal Everett said.

Everett says she saw firsthand how serious the damage caused by the virus can be.

“So my stepson at the time 23 years old, did test positive for COVID. He ended up in the hospital. He was on a ventilator for 17 days,” Everett said.

And ending up on a ventilator is still possible for those testing positive for COVID-19 even today.

“I think it’s still important to wear the mask if you’re out around big crowds and also keep your distance,” Hansen said.

“Watching my stepson survive and although he had youth on his side, many of the elderly people didn’t,” Everett said.

Those in the elderly population still most at risk of facing serious complications from COVID-19.

“Respect your elders. I think it needs to be intensified times 100 now. If you see them give them their space, let them go in front of you,” Everett said.

Both Everett and Hansen say continuing to protect Texomans is a team effort.

“I hope to see us come out of this stronger and healthier,” Hansen said.

“And we want to make sure that we do all the things we can to protect them and that’s not just home care providers that’s every person in Wichita Falls can go the extra mile to protect the elderly,” Everett said.

Though it is easy to fall back into the normal routine of life, health care workers want residents to remember how far we’ve come and still how far we have to go.

Both Everett and Hansen want to thank the community for the great job they’ve been doing thus far with navigating the pandemic.

For more information on receiving the vaccine, visit click here.