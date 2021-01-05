Health officials urge citizens to call private physicians about vaccines

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the vaccine makes its way around Texoma, first responders and other front-line workers have been among the first to receive it. After about three weeks, the next group is receiving theirs as well.

Pharmacies and private physicians will be offering the vaccine too, besides hospitals and the health district.

Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Director of Health Lou Kreidler said these entities will get the vaccine during week four of vaccine allocation and begin administering it to people who qualify through the first two groups.

Hospitals have been among the first to administer the COVID-19 vaccines. Next on the list are pharmacies and private physicians.

“We expect to continue to have increasing number of vaccines coming to our community and that by spring the vaccine will be widely available,” Kreidler said. “I encourage you to reach out to your primary care provider and find out if they are registered to be a vaccine provider. And if they are not encourage them to do so.”

In this next 1B phase of COVID vaccinations, people 65 years or older, and people 16 years and older with a chronic medical conditions are a priority to receive it as are others.

With Wichita County having a large elderly population, getting the vaccine into the community is critical.

“That is something that we’ve been cognizant of for a very long time,” Assistant Director of Health Amy Fagan said. “The overall health of the population for Wichita County is something that is concerning. And we hope that we get the same number of vaccines that people want that we can actually provide those hopefully in a timely manner once we receive them.”

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District and Clinics of North Texas have already begun administering vaccines. They and other facilities will rely on the state for more doses.

“The state has put together an expert vaccine panel which decides which groups will be vaccinated and when. Again, we have no local control over which groups are or not included in the priority group,” Kreidler said.

“It’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” Fagan said. “A very long tunnel but progress.”

Progress that slowly but surely sees vaccines infiltrating the community.