Health officials urge people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — This week the U.S. reached a record high with a staggering 100,000 new infections of COVID-19 in a single day.

With flu season here as well, blood banks across the country are strongly urging people to donate their plasma, specifically for people who have recently recovered from the virus.

Wichita County Public Health Director Lou Kreidler said convalescent plasma is crucial in COVID-19 recovery.

“Convalescent plasma is one of the treatments that are available for those individuals who are hospitalized, to help them recover from COVID-19,” Kreidler said. “It helps boost their antibody response, so that really is a great benefit to those individuals who need treatment”

Vice President of the Texas Blood Institute’s Southwest Operations Daren Coats said the institute welcomes all recovered COVID-19 patients to donate, but there is a right time and a wrong time to donate.

“If you’ve tested positive, and after you’ve recovered and finished your quarantine, when it’s safe for you to return to work or community activities at that point, please make us one of your first stops,” Coats said. “We can’t have people come in who are actively positive, and we don’t want people who are unhealthy to come and donate. As soon as you feel like you’re healthy and can return please come see us.”