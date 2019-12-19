Healthy Living classes offer diagnosis of pre-diabetes

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Healthy Living education program is a program for adults with a diagnosis of pre-diabetes or at risk of developing pre-diabetes.
The educational program allows participants to meet once a week for 12 weeks for 1.5 hours each class. Each class offers 1 hour of education and 30 minutes of physical activity.
Classes include physical activity and cover many topics including:
- Healthy snacking and eating out
- Setting and achieving goals
- Losing and maintaining a healthy weight
- Modifying your diet
- Increasing physical activity and more!
The goal is to make incremental lifestyle changes that, over time, become habits in order to prevent the onset of a Type 2 Diabetes diagnosis.
In this program, you will have access to the Health District’s staff, which includes certified community health workers, certified lifestyle coaches, diabetes educators, registered dieticians, a certified fitness instructor and community champions that teach the class.
Healthy Living classes will be available January 7, 2020. The classes begin at 9:00 a.m. and run until 10:30 a.m. until March 24, 2020.
Call 940-761-6891 for class schedule, and click here for more information.