Healthy Living classes offer diagnosis of pre-diabetes

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Healthy Living education program is a program for adults with a diagnosis of pre-diabetes or at risk of developing pre-diabetes.

The educational program allows participants to meet once a week for 12 weeks for 1.5 hours each class. Each class offers 1 hour of education and 30 minutes of physical activity.

Classes include physical activity and cover many topics including:

Healthy snacking and eating out

Setting and achieving goals

Losing and maintaining a healthy weight

Modifying your diet

Increasing physical activity and more!

The goal is to make incremental lifestyle changes that, over time, become habits in order to prevent the onset of a Type 2 Diabetes diagnosis.

In this program, you will have access to the Health District’s staff, which includes certified community health workers, certified lifestyle coaches, diabetes educators, registered dieticians, a certified fitness instructor and community champions that teach the class.

Healthy Living classes will be available January 7, 2020. The classes begin at 9:00 a.m. and run until 10:30 a.m. until March 24, 2020.

Call 940-761-6891 for class schedule, and click here for more information.