Healthy You: In-office hand and wrist relief

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Our hands alone are home to nearly 25 percent of all of our body’s bones.

And not only that, they’re needed for almost any simple task. Which makes any little discomfort that much worse.

“Are your hands bothering you, are they painful, are they causing, are you experiencing numbness and tingling that is debilitating or at least just annoying to start with,” Olson said.



“Some things like carpal tunnel affect people in just ways of having pain, having numbness and tingling, waking up in the middle of the night feeling like your hands are falling asleep and they’re needing to shake them out or they have a finger that just seems to be catching and popping and maybe even getting stuck in a position,” Olson said.

Olson said he has a solution, and it doesn’t require going under general anesthesia.

“Over time we have developed a lot of just straight forward surgeries that can be done in the clinic, we’ve brought them out of the operating room and while somebody’s wide awake.”

The in-office procedures can help with those who struggle with carpal tunnel, trigger fingers, and even De Quervain’s.

“Carpal tunnel surgery to release the ligament that is tight over the nerve that goes into the hand causing numbness and tingling as well as trigger fingers when your finger can get caught or stuck and kind of have a popping sensation to it or you see your finger jump and it’s painful,” Olson said.

A quick numbing injection and then a shot of the very medication that allows in-office procedures in the first place called epinephrine.



“That helps to minimize blood loss and bleeding so we can see well during the procedure,” Olson said.

From there, a small one to 1.5-centimeter incision.

“Those literally take about 10 minutes, carpal tunnel’s about a 10-15 minute procedure and you can be wide awake,” Olson said.



“People have really enjoyed being able to not have to have nothing to eat or drink after midnight from the night before as you typically would going to the hospital and not having to go through covid testing right now,” Olson said.

Once it’s done, Olson will make sure nerves are working and have the patient move their fingers around.

For some, this provides instant relief. Olson said though, it’s patient-specific.

“It really depends on how long the patient has had the symptoms in the past and kind of what symptoms they’re experiencing.”

No hospital gowns or long pre-op procedures.

A trip to the United Regional orthopedic clinic and sports medicine clinic could be all it takes for instant hand and wrist pain relief.

In-office follow-up typically happens two weeks later to have stitches removed.

If you suffer from these ailments, you should see your primary care physician first who will then refer you to a specialist.