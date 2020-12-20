TX-District 30 senator-elect Drew Springer expresses victory after runoff

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Drew Springer ran away with the run-off.

“Know that the work just started today,” Springer said. “Yeah we’ll celebrate, but come tomorrow we’ll be rolling up our sleeves.”

A heated special election run-off for Texas State Senate District 30 between Springer and Shelley Luther.

Big-time donors and big-time endorsements, including Governor Greg Abbott, throwing his support behind Springer.

“Getting involved in a Republican on Republican race in a way that we really haven’t really seen since the 2018 primary season,” primary political correspondent for the Texas Tribune Patrick Svitek said.

Two candidates from the same party and two different ways of going about it.

“This race has really come to epitomize the current intraparty divide in the Texas Republican Party,” Svitek said.

In the end, it’s now-former House Representative for District 68 Springer, edging out the well-known Luther.

And Springer is ready to hit the ground running and continuing the relationships he’s already made.

“We need somebody who knows our district and understands the challenges we have and be a great partner with James Frank, and I’m the guy,” Springer said.

A main reason he feels he can contribute as soon as possible.

“They need a partner in the Senate to get anything across the finish line and I look forward to working with them,” Springer said.

A “massive win” in Springer’s eyes for the district.

“We’re going to continue to do great things as your senator,” Springer said. “Where nobody will be forgotten, no issue will be forgotten, and we are going to make sure that Senate District 30 is well-represented, this session and every session thereafter.”