WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — People in the vicinity of Sheppard Air Force Base Friday might hear the occasional explosion, but there’s nothing to worry about.

According to Public Affairs Officer 2nd Lt. Lauren Niemi, the explosions are the result of demolition testing by the explosive ordinance disposal school (EOD) on base.

The EOD school is close to the Wichita Falls Regional Airport, and the testing is only supposed to happen Friday, October 7, between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

If you’re near the base or the airport, you may hear the explosions periodically.

2nd Lt. Niemi said these are controlled actions as a means of student testing and qualification and are not a cause for alarm.

However, people with a sensitivity to loud noises or with pets in the area may want to take some measures to avoid discomfort throughout the day.

For any questions regarding these activities, you can call the Sheppard Public Affairs office at (940) 676-2732.