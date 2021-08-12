Hearing for change of venue set for Justin Love’s new trial

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A hearing on a change of venue motion for Justin Love’s new trial is now set for November 19.

A previous motion for change of venue was withdrawn in June, then notice was given it was being refiled.

The motion argues, quote “there is so great a prejudice against him that he cannot receive a trial by an impartial jury free from outside influences, and in all likelihood, a fair and impartial trial cannot ever be obtained in Wichita County.”

It adds that the case has received extensive pretrial publicity in the media, which likely will continue up to, and during, the trial.

The motion includes affidavits of two Wichita County attorneys, Dustin Nimz and Scott Stillson, who agree that a fair and impartial trial is impossible in Wichita County.

He won a new trial on his conviction in the shooting death of Domanic Thrasher in 2015.

His attorney also filed to have the first trial moved out of Wichita County but the motion was denied.