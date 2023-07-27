CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Residents of Clay County and their temporarily suspended Sheriff Jeff Lyde will have to wait a little longer than expected to learn the fate of the motion to vacate his suspension and dismiss the case to remove him from office.

However, the wait won’t be very long.

According to officials with the 97th Judicial District Court, a hearing on Lyde’s motion, which was originally set to take place on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, has been delayed until Friday, August 11, 2023. The hearing will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Additionally, court officials said the venue of the hearing will also be changing. The hearing, originally set to take place at the Clay County Courthouse in Henrietta, will now happen in the 97th District Courtroom in Montague.

Court officials did not specify a reason for the nine-day delay or the change of the hearing’s location.

The hearing will address a motion filed by Lyde’s defense team requesting the court vacate an order suspending him from office as the sheriff of Clay County. Lyde’s motion also seeks to dismiss the petition to remove him from office altogether.

In the motion, the defense claims the petition contains several defects and was not properly filed, and improper evidence was admitted during prior proceedings.

Lyde, who still has seven criminal charges pending against him, has been suspended since presiding Judge Lee Gabriel signed an order following a hearing in February 2023.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates on the petition to remove Jeff Lyde as Clay County’s Sheriff, as well as the pending criminal charges against Lyde, as more information becomes available.