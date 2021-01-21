Hearing scheduled to determine if murder defendant should be held without bond

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A hearing to determine if murder defendant Justin Love will have his bond revoked until his new trial has been set for Monday, Jan. 25.

Prosecutors are seeking to keep Love in jail because of more than two dozen new alleged violations of restrictions and his curfew.

He has been under house arrest at his grandmother’s home, with a $500 thousand bond and is required to wear an ankle monitor.

District attorney investigators said they have logged about 25 unauthorized trips by Love since december 14, including repeated trips to his wife’s house, who was a witness for the prosecution in his first trial, and once to her mother’s home.

The motion to hold Love without bond stated he should be jailed without bond for the safety of the public and potential trial witnesses, and that Love refuses to abide by the restrictions even when he knows he’s being monitored.