Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde called to the stand to testify during Thursday’s hearing in Montague (Josh Hoggard/KFDX)

A hearing has been set to address a motion to dismiss the removal petition against Jeff Lyde, the suspended sheriff of Clay County.

Presiding Judge Lee Gabriel signed an order on Monday, June 5, 2023, setting an in-person hearing for August 2, 2023, in the 97th District Court of Clay County. The hearing will begin at 10:00 a.m.

The hearing set by Judge Gabriel will address a motion filed by the defense team for Jeff Lyde, requesting that the order to temporarily suspend him as the sheriff of Clay County be vacated, and the case to remove him from office be dismissed entirely.

The State responds to motion to vacate order, dismiss case

A response from the State of Texas, represented by 97th Judicial District Attorney Casey Hall, and petitioner Frank Douthitt was filed with the Clay County District Clerk’s office on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, countering many of the points made in the defense motion.

The response claims that Lyde’s motion to vacate the order temporarily suspending him from office and to dismiss his removal case is “without merit and is a frivolous pleading.”

The State claimed in its response that the issues raised by Lyde’s defense team in the motion to vacate and dismiss are non-specific issues claimed to be jurisdictional, but none are.

The defense motion alleged that the Court never had jurisdiction to rule on the petition due to multiple defects in the form of the petition to remove Lyde from office, in the way the petition was filed, and in the citation.

The State argued that the original petition includes a written request for citation from “this court”, which was being presided over by 97th District Judge Jack McGaughey prior to his voluntary recusal in January 2023.

According to the State’s response, Lyde’s defense team announced “ready” without having attempted to quash any defects in the citation. The response claims that the genera

State addresses Douthitt’s hearing participation

According to the defense’s motion, one of the grounds for vacating the order and dismissing the case against Lyde involves the participation of petitioner Frank Douthitt, the former 97th District Judge and a practicing attorney in Henrietta, in the hearing to suspend Sheriff Lyde, held in February 2023.

The defense claimed that Douthitt participated as an attorney in the removal proceedings when he had no standing to do so, which lead to a jurisdiction issue with the petition.

The State’s response said that Douthitt never claimed to represent the State, and he should be permitted to examine any and all witnesses as an individual petitioner.

According to the State, the defense objected to Douthitt’s involvement in the proceedings during the hearing to temporarily suspend Lyde in February 2023, an objection which Judge Gabriel overruled, saying that Douthitt can represent himself as an attorney in the proceedings.

State counters claims of wrongful admission of evidence

According to the defense’s motion, evidence was wrongfully admitted during proceedings regarding the case to remove Lyde, and is ultimately grounds for the order suspending Lyde temporarily to be vacated and the removal case against him to be dismissed.

The State alleged that this claim is without merit because “Lyde does not articulate any specific item of evidence that he claims to be improperly admitted.”

According to the State’s response, the defense counsel for Lyde made few objections to the admissibility of specific testimony or admission of specific documents, and of those objections, only two were overruled.

The motion then directly quotes from the transcript of February 2023’s hearing that ultimately resulted in Lyde’s temporary suspension.

Ultimately, the response from the State claims the defense motion is too general and does not articulate any specific defects. The Court will decide whether the defense or the State is correct on August 2, 2023, in the Clay County Courthouse.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates on the petition to remove Jeff Lyde as Clay County’s Sheriff, as well as the pending criminal charges against Lyde, as more information becomes available.