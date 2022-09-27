CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — At the most recent Clay County Commissioner’s meeting, the committee made a vote to make the decision on whether or not to remove Sheriff Jeff Lyde from the Clay County Hospital Board.

The hospital board consists of 12 members on the board, Sheriff Lyde currently serves as chairman for the board, meaning, he doesn’t vote or make motions, but the county commissioners have now given him the option to resign from the position.

In a meeting that will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, if Sheriff Lyde does not choose to resign, the commissioners will then vote to take him off of the hospital board officially.

KFDX reached out to Sheriff Lyde and members of the board Tuesday afternoon but neither were willing to comment on this story.