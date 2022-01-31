WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — United Regional’s, “Heart of the Community” event has been rescheduled to protect the health and well-being of the community.

“Heart of the Community,” with Keynote speaker Simon Kieth has been rescheduled from February 3 to June 16, 2022.

The event will take place at the MPEC Exhibit Hall with a social from 5:30 until 6:15 p.m. and then dinner and program from 6:15 until 8 p.m.

The deadline to purchase tickets is now May 30, 2022. To purchase tickets please call the United Regional Foundation at 940-764-8200 or troe@unitedregional.org. Proceeds from the event will benefit cardiovascular services at United Regional Health Care Services.

The event will feature motivational speaker, Simon Keith, who is the first person in the world to play a professional sport after undergoing a heart transplant. Mr. Keith received the heart of a 17-year-old Welsh boy in 1986.

All attendees will be able to schedule a free wellness panel screening. The screening includes a CBC (Complete Blood Count), Lipid Panel (Cholesterol LDL, HDL, and Triglyceride), and Blood Chemistries (Glucose, Electrolytes, Liver Function, and Kidney Function Test). Screenings will be held at United Regional Physician Group facility on Barnett Rd. on June 4, 11, and 18.