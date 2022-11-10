WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The holiday season is upon us and what better way to celebrate than by checking out the annual Heart of Downtown Model Train Exhibit now open in the Museum of North Texas History?

KFDX Chief Photojournalist Curtis Jackson paid the museum a visit to show you exactly what goes into this ginormous display and how you can check it out for yourself, all aboard!!

Meet Ronald Mauch.

“This year we’re going to be running about 13 trains,” Mauch said.

Mauch has been setting up his model train display for all to see inside the Museum of North Texas History and as you can imagine, it’s no easy feat.

“The plan is on graph paper, and I know exactly how my boards are going to be laid out how I’m going to lay the train tracks where the city is going to be, the residential communities, the monster trucks, the amusement park, I know where they’re going to go,” Mauch said.

Once everything is set up and ready to go, Mauch said that’s when the fun starts.

“I put a little humor in some of the scenes you don’t always catch it the first time you look at it the second time around you’re looking you say boy I didn’t see that before and again it’s something just to put a smile on your face,” Mauch said.

Normally Mauch would run his train display through the holiday season but demand has been so high, he said it could become a permanent fixture in the museum.

“It is a lot of work to put together and so many people have now seen this and when they come to the museum they would like to come back and see it again and remember what I said earlier, the second time you start to go around and say I didn’t notice that before,” Mauch said.

But Mauch said the main reason he sets up this display, is for the public to enjoy.

“Even in here it grew and it grew and it grew, there’s absolutely no sense in me having this if I can’t share it,” Mauch said.

As of now, the train display will run throughout January, for more information on days and times available to check out the Heart of Downtown Model Train exhibit click here.