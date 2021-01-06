Hearts on the move 5k walk turns digital

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we begin a new year, the United Regional Foundation is providing an opportunity to help all take a “step” in the right direction to improve their heart health.

Beginning in February, which is Heart Health Awareness Month, United Regional will begin the Hearts on the Move Digital 5k Walk.

For safety, participants will not gather in a large group on a specific day. Rather, walkers can venture

out anytime, any day, during the month of February at their preferred location.

When it is sunny outside, United Regional encourages everyone to utilize the City’s Circle Trail or Sikes Lake Trail. If one prefers to walk inside, the YMCA of Wichita Falls will open the Family Branch on weekends during February at no charge to participants where an inside track and treadmills are located.

The $25 entry fee includes a free wellness screening panel, including a CBC, Lipid Panel, Blood Chemistries, and a goodie bag with an event shirt.

“After a difficult year for many, this walk offers a fresh start, a new beginning to move to better

cardiovascular health,” said Noel Filer, Director of the United Regional Foundation. “The

need is great because Wichita County has a higher rate of heart disease than the state of Texas. There are many ‘good-hearted’ people at United Regional who are ready to help.”

Packet pick-up will be at the United Regional Foundation office, located at 1600 13th St, from January 28 to 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Proceeds and sponsorships will go toward an additional high tech Cath Lab at United Regional. This will upgrade the functionality for procedures such as diagnostic heart catheterizations and coronary stents and expand services/procedures including minimally invasive procedures that formerly required open-heart surgery.

To register for the event you can visit RunReg.com and search for “Hearts on the Move”. The deadline for the registration to receive a shirt is January 17, but the registration will stay open until Valentine’s Day.