WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Fire Department officials said a heat lamp in a dog house is the cause of a house fire on Covington St.

Fire officials responded to a call of a structure fire on Covington street at 12:44 p.m. on March, 26. Officials said they could see smoke coming from the rear of structure upon arrival.

It took about 10 minutes to control the fire.

There were no injuries to report at the scene as no one was home at the time of the fire.