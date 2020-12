WASHINGTON (KFDX/AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned four former government contractors, including a Texoma native, convicted in a 2007 massacre in Baghdad that left more than a dozen Iraqi civilians dead, including two young boys, and caused an international uproar over the use of private security guards in a war zone.

Dustin Heard was born in Olney. He joined the United States Marine Corps in October of 2000. After being honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps in 2004, Heard was vetted to join Blackwater Security Consulting, a private military company contracted by the State Department to provide security services in Iraq. Heard and two other men, Paul Slough and Evan Liberty, opened fire at the crowded traffic circle in September 2007.