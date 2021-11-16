Heavy police presence at suspected bank robbery in Wichita Falls, suspect on the run

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police are combing neighborhoods around a bank on Kemp Boulevard after a reported robbery or robbery attempt Tuesday afternoon.

A K-9 unit is assisting in the search for the suspect, who apparently ran from the scene at 3512 Kemp, Fort Sill National Bank.

An ambulance and first responders were also dispatched to the location for an undisclosed injury.

A description was broadcast of a Black male, about 5’6” wearing a red mask and blue shirt and blue jeans.

