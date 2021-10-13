Police standoff at Turkey Ranch Road residence

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a situation on Turkey Ranch Road.

The call came in around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, October 13 regarding a man, possibly armed with an automatic rifle and wearing a bulletproof vest, in the 5200 block of Turkey Ranch Road near the border of Wichita and Archer Counties.

Multiple units with the Wichita West Fire Department, Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Archer County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas State Troopers have responded to the call.

According to scanner traffic, shots were fired just after 2 p.m.

Reporters on the scene confirmed more shots were fired around 2:13 p.m.

Our crew on the scene is working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.