WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A heavy police presence has been seen near the Flying J Truck Stop.

Happening in the last hour, the Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating what appears to be a stabbing.

Details are limited at this time but early reports show a heavy police presence for a high priority assault on-scene near the truck stop.

This is a developing story and will continue to keep you updated.