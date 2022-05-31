UPDATE: Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 11:55 a.m.

Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department have taken one subject into custody following a lengthy SWAT situation at a residence on Fillmore Street Tuesday morning.

According to our crew on the scene, officers with the WFPD SWAT team were able to breach the door and arrest the barricaded male subject.

No shots were fired during this situation and no injuries have been reported.

WFPD officials said they obtained a search warrant, so they will remain on the scene and search the residence for any evidence that may be available.

Our crew on the scene is standing by to speak with WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper for more information on this situation.

Continue to stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates.

UPDATE: Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 10:45 a.m.

Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department have given our crew on scene some updates regarding a situation with heavy police presence on Fillmore Street in Wichita Falls

Jeff Hughes, a Public Information Officer with WFPD, said authorities believe a male subject has barricaded himself in the rear of a residence in the 2200 block of Fillmore Street.

Hughes said police believe the subject has a weapon. Hughes said police have attempted to make contact with the subject but have been unsuccessful thus far.

According to Hughes, the WFPD SWAT team is on the scene working to diffuse the situation, which began as a check welfare call.

Authorities did not confirm the type of weapon.

Our crew remains on scene to gather more information as this situation develops.

This is a developing news story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.

ORIGINAL STORY: Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 10:25 a.m.

WICHITA FALLS (KDFX/KJTL) — A heavy police presence has responded to a high priority check welfare call in the 2200 block of Fillmore Street in Wichita Falls.

At the time of publication, the Wichita Falls Police Department’s Communication and Dispatch Events website indicated 28 units with WFPD were on the scene.

We have a crew on the scene working to gather more information.

2200 block of Fillmore Street

Our photographer on the scene cannot confirm the exact nature of the situation, but they have confirmed WFPD’s SWAT Team is on the scene.