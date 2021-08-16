Heavy police presence on Seymour Highway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A large police presence was seen off of Seymour Highway near KFDX Studios Monday Morning.

Several WFPD officers were seen on foot in the area of Rivercrest and Gloria Lane in a chase around 9:00 a.m. on August 16.

According to WFPD Sgt. Cullar, a call came from Clay County about a stolen vehicle. Officers were able to ping the vehicle in the area of North Broadway Street in Wichita Falls. The suspect fled from North Broadway down Central Freeway and abandoned the stolen vehicle on Seymour Highway.

The suspect then proceeded to run on through the neighborhood and eventually entered a home on Gloria.

The suspect was handcuffed by officers in front of a home in the 2000 block of Gloria.

