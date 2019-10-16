Active search underway for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney

Local News

by: Ariel Cochran and Emma Simmons

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Latest on the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (all times local):

9:51 a.m.
HEAVY POLICE PRESENCE AT JEFFERSON AVENUE

Birmingham Police have formed a large perimeter, cordoning off apartments in the 2700 block of Jefferson. Police sources tell CBS 42 they are following a lead on the abduction of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, who was last seen at a birthday party in Birmingham Saturday night.

CBS 42’s Michael Clark is on the scene, where Jefferson County’s Star 1 helicopter is aiding in the search. Members of Kamille’s family, including her parents and grandparents, are present on the scene. A crowd has gathered outside of the police perimeter.

Tuesday, two persons of interest in the investigation were arrested on unrelated charges, one of whom is tied to a kidnapping case from 2018.

We are working to gather more information at this time. Check back for updates.

Anyone with information related to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s kidnapping is urged to contact Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413. Tips may also be directed to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

