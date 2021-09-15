Heff’s Burgers to close Parker Square location

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A popular burger chain announced Wednesday will be the last day of service at their location in Parker Square.

Officials with Heff’s Burgers announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning their lease expires at the end of the month, and they have been unable to find a new location with a drive-thru after months of searching.

Heff’s opened in Parker Square in 2016 and while the doors will be closing, for now, officials said that doesn’t mean they are closed for good.

No official plans of a new location or timetable for reopening have been announced at this time.

Heff’s Burgers, a Texas-based restaurant chain specializing in gourmet burgers, has been popular since its opening, receiving a 5/5 star rating on Facebook and a 4.3/5 rating on Google.

