Hello Texoma: Child Care Partners

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A big hello Texoma from the Child Care Partners right here in Wichita Falls.

They received a special donation from the folks over at American National Bank to cover the costs for a field trip to jump for joy.

Jump For Joy returned the favor by giving Child Care Partners free jump passes for all their essential employees kids when they open back up.

They said they want to help support local businesses like Jump For Joy any way they can during this time because when it’s all over they are going to need their services just as much.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

