WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— IHOP employees on Southwest Parkway gave a huge Hello Texoma because today was the perfect day for flapjack lovers!

It’s National Pancake Day and customers had the chance to dine in on a free stack of buttermilk pancakes.

Donations left at any IHOP location supports the Children’s Miracle Network, Shriners Hospital for Children and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.