Help Laycee celebrate her tenth birthday by donating to Children’s Miracle Network at Turkey Fest

CLAY CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — One little girl wants to help other children for her tenth birthday.

Laycee Littlefield is on a mission to collect donations for the Children’s Miracle Network at United Regional. Laycee wants to forego presents this year and instead invite you to stop by her booth at Turkey Fest on Saturday, April 10 at the Pioneer Hall, Clay County Rodeo Grounds in Henrietta from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Laycee will have home-baked goods and lemonade at her stand and hopes to reach her goal of $7,500 for Children’s Miracle Network.

Laycee was born at United Regional and spent the first six weeks of her life in the Level II Special

Care Nursery with equipment provided by Children’s Miracle Network.





“I want to do something for someone else, Laycee said. “I was born there (United Regional) and they have a lot of children who need their care and I really want to help them.”



Donations can be made by: