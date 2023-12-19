WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Salvation Army of Wichita Falls is hoping the community will step up to help meet its $150,000 Red Kettle goal this holiday season.

The Commanding Officer for the Salvation Army of Wichita Falls, Major Joe Burton, said they are roughly $40,000 away from meeting the Red Kettle goal. Burton said these funds are crucial in helping those in need in our community.

Imagine losing everything you own and having nowhere to go. According to Burton, that’s where the Salvation Army comes in.

“We have a homeless shelter here, it’s an emergency shelter. It’s open from 4 [p.m.] every day, and people will come in and we’ll do intake at that time, they stay the night with us and then they’re out by 8 in the morning,” Burton explained. “Because it is an emergency shelter, we also provide assistance with utilities.”

Among other services such as providing food or clothes for families affected by a disaster such as a house fire, Burton said they could always use more funding.

“Our Red Kettle program during the Christmas season helps us provide toys, clothing for children and even bicycles,” Burton said. “So, we are grateful for all of our volunteers and organizations that come alongside the Salvation Army to help us. The Salvation Army doesn’t do it alone, we need the community that we’re in to help support us.”

Burton said a big chunk of the Salvation Army’s funds comes from the Red Kettle program and said they need the community’s help in reaching their big goal of raising $150,000.

“Volunteers are out; we usually use volunteers to help us to man the kettles, but of course, school is out, families are getting together and all that kind of thing,” Burton said. “It is a hefty goal, and I think with the help of the community, the community has always pitched in and we seem to obtain that because of the generous support of the community.”

Ensuring the Salvation Army can continue helping those in our community for years to come.

Burton said they also always need volunteers, especially for the annual Christmas dinner provided for anyone who wants to stop by the Salvation Army on December 25. If you would like to donate or volunteer, click here.