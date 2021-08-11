Help Us, Help You: Campaign in Graham & Young County hopes more address signs can aid first responders

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In an emergency situation, there’s really no time to waste.

“Of course those minutes matter, it can be the difference between life and death,” Graham Chamber of Commerce CEO Krisa De La Cruz said.

And first responders being able to find the location their sent to can be tricky in some parts of Texoma.

“I think unless you’re in that industry or in that career field or have been in an emergency, it’s not something we think about on a daily basis,” De La Cruz said.

That’s why Young County Precinct Four Commissioner Jimmy Wiley reached out to the Graham Chamber of Commerce and the County’s 911 Coordinator’s Office to get a campaign out there to get more address signs out there to assist first responders.

“They’re going 70 MPH trying to get to you, 75 MPH trying to get to you as fast as possible, they’re not going to see those landmarks you’re pointing out at night, they’re going to be looking at these road signs,” Young County 911 Coordinator Harley Moore said.

Starting at just $5, you can get a 12-inch number street sign, or for up to $20, you can go up to 36-inches with your number and street name, and both are even reflective at night, allowing first responders to rely less on landmarks.

“If you call 911 are you really going to be in the mindset of, hey I live here at this and this is what you need to be looking for, a lot of people, they don’t think about those things when they are trying to give those accounts to someone,” Moore said.

And De La Cruz said if someone can’t afford it, depending on the situation, you could get one at no cost because this issue could be life or death.

“When you’re talking about someone who’s had a stroke and they start losing brain matter, you know every single second matters,” De La Cruz said.

As a Graham native and someone who started in dispatch, Moore knows the importance of going above and beyond to identify and address problems.

“You know, 911 is more than just a phone number, we are there to help you, we are there to serve you,” Moore said.

A campaign to put first responders in a situation to save more lives and in the words on De La Cruz: Help us, help you.

To have a sign created, you can reach out to the Young County 911 Coordinator’s Office by giving them a call at (940) 549-7911.