Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: World War II aircraft crash at Bradley Airport, airport closed

Hemp Development Company hosting event to educate farmers

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma farmers have a chance to learn more about hemp at an upcoming event.

The Wichita Falls Industrial Hemp Development Company is hosting the inaugural Red River Hemp Aid on November 8-10 on the Red River North. The property is located at 1525 East 3rd Street in Burkburnett.

“We will have influencers and professionals from all around the United States to come and educate people that are interested in being a part of the hemp movement,” said Brian Farris, founder/CMO of the Wichita Falls Industrial Hemp Development Company.

The three-day educational, camping, and musical event is geared toward those interested in the farming and production of CBD and industrial hemp. The family-friendly, leave no-trace event will have food, drink, and vendors as well as interactive workshops.

For additional information of the event and where to buy tickets, click here.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor, call (805) 206-1381.

Ticket prices are below.



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Circle trail project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Circle trail project"

Lake Wichita Boardwarlk project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lake Wichita Boardwarlk project"

Birthdays Anniversary 10-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays Anniversary 10-2-19"

Lego artistry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lego artistry"

CA officer shot at Chase bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "CA officer shot at Chase bank"

Mac Thornberry speaks publically

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mac Thornberry speaks publically"

Red flag laws

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red flag laws"

UPS Drones

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPS Drones"

Play Station subscription price cut in half

Thumbnail for the video titled "Play Station subscription price cut in half"

CocaCola Energy drink

Thumbnail for the video titled "CocaCola Energy drink"

SW Pkwy injury

Thumbnail for the video titled "SW Pkwy injury"

Chicken Box closed last week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chicken Box closed last week"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News