Hemp Development Company hosting event to educate farmers

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma farmers have a chance to learn more about hemp at an upcoming event.

The Wichita Falls Industrial Hemp Development Company is hosting the inaugural Red River Hemp Aid on November 8-10 on the Red River North. The property is located at 1525 East 3rd Street in Burkburnett.

“We will have influencers and professionals from all around the United States to come and educate people that are interested in being a part of the hemp movement,” said Brian Farris, founder/CMO of the Wichita Falls Industrial Hemp Development Company.

The three-day educational, camping, and musical event is geared toward those interested in the farming and production of CBD and industrial hemp. The family-friendly, leave no-trace event will have food, drink, and vendors as well as interactive workshops.

For additional information of the event and where to buy tickets, click here.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor, call (805) 206-1381.

Ticket prices are below.