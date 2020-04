CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An 8-year-old girl from Clay County has died Wednesday night from pneumonia-like symptoms while awaiting results for the COVID-19 test.

Clay County Judge Mike Campbell also said she was awaiting COVID-19 test results at United Regional before being flown today to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

