Henrietta Chamber of Commerce erects monument soon to welcome travelers

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — When travelers enter most towns, they are greeted with signs or monuments with the name of the town across the United States. Now, one Texoma town is getting closer to greet residents as well as travelers.

In 2014, the Henrietta Chamber of Commerce devised a plan to build a monument welcoming those who travel to the city,

“Oddly enough, if you look at a town nearby or towns across Texas, most of them have a structure coming in letting you know you’re coming into the city, so part of what we wanted to do is put ourselves on the map,” Henrietta Chamber Of Commerce Vice President Lee Gunter said.

They estimate the cost for these monuments around $150,000, and with many generous donations from residents who want to help the project come to fruition, they are close to their goal.

“As soon as people heard about it they were really excited to have this here and being able to have this beautifully drawn picture here allows people to have a visual of it, and I think everybody is behind the project,” Chamber Of Commerce board member Sam Powers said.

Both monuments will be 15-feet tall and 20-feet wide sitting just off of Highway 287, one on the south side and the other on the north side.

Despite many donations from the public and private companies, the project is still short $4,000, and chamber members are asking for help.

“We are asking folks in the community or anywhere else if you have an interest in the project and like to see is come to fruition please reach out to us,” Gunter said. “We will gladly sit down and talk you through a little more detail about the project and what the plans are.”

Plans that could soon give the city of Henrietta a welcoming face.