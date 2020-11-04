Henrietta Christmas 2020 Lighted Parade

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — On Sunday, December 6, 2020, the Henrietta and Clay County Chamber of Commerce is looking forward to hosting a downtown Christmas Celebration for all of Clay County and the surrounding communities.

The event will be a little different this year. They’ve got lights, a Community Christmas tree, Angel Garden, festive holiday music, food, Boy Scout sled races, Storytime with Ms. Claus, and Santa’s appearance all lined up. The theme this year is Peace On Earth.

Officials are asking that you or your group participate in this glorious event by entering in the parade, which will take place around 6:00 pm. Line-up is at 5:30 pm.

There are 4 different judged entry categories that you can choose from, but because of the nature of an evening parade, your entry must be lighted!

Entries range from bike, class favorites, ATV, and Floats. You can even light-up your four-legged friends, the options are endless! Be creative and your group may walk away with some prize money. Send in your entry form by the deadline December 4th at noon.