Henrietta City Administrator Kelley Bloodworth passes away at 45

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — Henrietta City Administrator Kelley Bloodworth passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 3, 2021.

On Friday, June 4, a crowd gathered on the Henrietta courthouse lawn to pray for the family and friends of Bloodworth.

Clay County judge Mike Campbell said in a Facebook post, “On behalf of Clay County, we offer our sincere condolences to Kelley’s family and friends and mourn the loss of this dedicated member of our community.”

Born on June 6, 1975, Bloodworth was born and raised in Henrietta. She attended Texas A&M and Midwestern State University.

According to her obituary, Bloodworth worked for the City of Henrietta for several years and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Henrietta.

Kelley Bloodworth is survived by her husband, daughter, sons, parents, sister, nieces and grandsons.