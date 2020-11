CLAY CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — One Texoma City Hall will be closed for 14 days after an employee tests positive for COVID-19.

According to the City of Henrietta Facebook page, Henrietta City Hall will be closed until Tuesday, November 24 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials are asking the residents to use the dropbox which is located on the south side of the building for payments.