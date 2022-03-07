HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — Family and friends say they are still picking up the pieces but that they will do everything they can to make sure Ryan Clayton’s life and legacy is never forgotten.

“Everybody he met he just inspired them and became a friend to them,” Clay County Judge Mike Campbell said.

“Ryan was a Clay County cowboy and he always was and he always will be,” DeAnn Littlefield said.

That’s how the community of Henrietta is remembering Ryan Clayton who they call a hometown hero.

On March 3, the Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department was called to a home that was fully engulfed and Clayton lost his life to the flames. News that family friend Littlefield says shook the community.

“Sometimes you have a weird feeling and I reached to my phone to see if I had any messages and I didn’t and the first picture I saw was a picture of Ryan when he was in high school posted by a volunteer firefighter. And I said I don’t like that something was out of place there. So I text the firefighter and he confirmed that Ryan had perished in a house fire,” Littlefield said.

Family friend Judge Campbell says the news especially hurt when you think of all the life challenges Clayton had already been through. 20 years ago, he was paralyzed from the waist down following a car accident and would later lose both of his legs.

“But it didn’t slow him down. He still kept working with cattle and working with livestock. He was a great outdoorsman, hunter, fisherman, that sort of thing he loved to do,” Campbell said.

“He gardened, he fished, everything, and he was the supporter a lot of people looked to for support. So for something so devastating to happen to him, it was devastating for the community,” Littlefield said.

A few years back, Littlefield lost a friend of her own to a housefire and Clayton wrote her a poem to remember them by. Now she’s using that same poem to remember him.

“He wrote a poem about a cowboy dying in a fire and it was just amazing and incredible and so as soon as I heard how Ryan had died, I [texted] it to my partners and said we have to make a t-shirt,” Littlefield said.

So they did and aside from the t-shirt sales, the community has also made a GoFundMe that has raised more than $16,000 to help Ryan’s family. Help that will go a long way.

“Certainly nothing can replace Ryan but to know that he was so well and so cared for by the community, it’s rewarding. It just makes us proud to live in Clay County. That’s just what we do,” Campbell said.

Honoring a Henrietta hero that’ll never be forgotten.

Click here to visit the GoFundMe page. The link to purchase t-shirts can be found here.