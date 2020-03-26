Henrietta distillery donates homemade hand sanitizer to first responders

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — The public isn’t the only one frantically searching for things like toilet paper and hand sanitizer. Local first responders are struggling to find those essentials as well, and that’s where folks with Henrietta’s Rockin’ M. Distillery come in.

Owner Tony Moore halted the production of alcohol to create his own homemade batch of hand sanitizer and donated 16 gallons to the Wichita Falls Police Department and Wichita Falls Fire Department.

After the FDA allowed certain alcohol-based hand sanitizer products during a public health emergency, Moore began production.

WFPD and WFFD officials said they have a duty to uphold and are constantly in contact with folks all throughout the community so hand sanitizer is essential while doing their job.

“For an organization to stop what they normally do, which is produce a product for-profit and to say ‘nope, today instead were going to focus on the needs of our community— and especially our first responders,’ just tells me a lot about the character of this community,” WFFD Fire Chief Ken Prillaman said. “For me, it’s an honor to be a part of it.”

“This was just a great opportunity for a company to assist public safety in Wichita Falls and were very much appreciative,” WFPD Police Chief Manuel Borrego said.

Moore said they will also be providing their hand sanitizer to EMS and game wardens, even retirement homes across Texoma.