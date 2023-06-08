CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The arrest affidavit for a Henrietta Elementary School aide accused of multiple child sex crimes reveals what an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies uncovered that led to his charges.

Blaine Tyler Frost, 19, of Henrietta, was booked into the Clay County Jail at around 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023, on multiple charges:

Possession with intent to promote child pornography — 2nd-degree felony

— 2nd-degree felony Indecency with a child by sexual contact — 2nd-degree felony

— 2nd-degree felony Indecency with a child by exposure — 2nd-degree felony

According to Kirk Horton, Interim Clay County Sheriff, bonds for Frost total $1 million after a judge set his bond at $500,000 for the child pornography charge and $250,000 for each of the indecency with a child charges.

According to the affidavit, a special agent with the Criminal Investigation Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety was notified by special agents with Homeland Security on Monday, June 5, 2023, of an ongoing investigation out of their field office in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.

The DPS agent said the investigation by Homeland Security pertained to the production of child pornography out of Henrietta, Texas.

The affidavit said the DPS special agent obtained evidence and subscriber information from Snapchat of Frost using his Snapchat account to produce and distribute homemade child pornography to another suspect in the area of the Homeland Security Field Office in Pittsburg.

According to the affidavit, the special agent with DPS reviewed multiple videos and images of Child Sexual Abuse Material and was able to identify Frost in the images and videos using his driver’s license for verification.

The DPS special agent said in one particular video, he viewed a screen recording of a Snapchat story. He said he observed a male child victim who was about 3-5 years old standing in front of Frost, and that Frost was observed in the video exposing himself to the victim, then assaulting him.

According to the affidavit, it is believed the incident occurred in February 2023. The DPS agent said following the incident, Frost then distributed the Child Sexual Abuse Material through Snapchat to another individual.

Frost is listed in the staff and faculty directory on the Henrietta Independent School District‘s website. Henrietta Elementary School‘s online staff directory lists Frost as an inclusion paraprofessional at that campus.

It is unclear at this time if more charges against Frost are forthcoming.

Sheriff Horton said the Criminal Investigation Division of DPS will be conducting the investigation into the alleged crimes committed by Frost. He said the Clay County Sheriff’s Office is not involved with the investigation.

Sgt. Marc Couch with DPS said he is working on a press release with more information that will be sent to the media when it is completed.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.