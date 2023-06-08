Mugshot of Blaine Tyler Frost, facing child pornography and indecency charges in Clay County (Mugshot courtesy Clay County Jail roster)

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Henrietta Elementary School aide is behind bars on charges involving child pornography and sex crimes against children.

Blaine Tyler Frost, 19, of Henrietta, was booked into the Clay County Jail on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at around 7 a.m., according to the Clay County Jail inmate roster.

The Clay County Jail inmate roster shows that Frost is charged with the felony offenses of indecency with a child by sexual contact, indecency with a child exposes, and possession with intent to promote child pornography.

Frost is listed in the staff and faculty directory on the Henrietta Independent School District‘s website. Henrietta Elementary School‘s online staff directory lists Frost as an inclusion paraprofessional at that campus.

As of the publication of this story, the Clay County Jail inmate roster shows that Frost’s bonds have not been set.

No additional details on the charges against Frost are available at this time. Our newsroom has reached out to officials with multiple law enforcement agencies to obtain more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.