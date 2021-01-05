Henrietta family creates escape room to raise funds for class project

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)— A senior from Henrietta High School along with her family is raising money for a class project and a fun family activity inspired them to come up with an escape room.

Senior Madison Hanson took the concept of her school along with a recorded voice message from the principal.

Visitors are given an hour and placed in detention as well as attempting to find a gradebook to change their grade. They also have to look for clues and find a way to escape, providing fun for the whole family.

“This whole escape room and this fundraiser is not just for students and it’s not just for Henrietta either, adults can do it people from other schools can do it, it’s really just for anybody who wants to try it,” Hanson said.

The escape room will run until April, and take place on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

If you would like to book an event you can call Madison and her mother at (940) 781-4858