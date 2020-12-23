Henrietta family survives overnight house fire

WICHITA FALLS (KDFX/KJTL) — The Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department is investigating an overnight house fire that has temporarily displaced a family of three right before Christmas.

Even though they managed to escape, the fire ended up taking with it the family dog and their means of earning a living.

Waking up to a nightmare in progress early Tuesday morning, Cassidy McCurdy did what any mom would do.

“Well the first thing I did was call 9-1-1. Told my husband that the garage was on fire and that we had to get our bella baby. Our dog,” Cassidy said.

After making sure her child and husband were safe, cassidy dialed the henriretta fire department who arrived in time to save their home. But not their puppy.

“She was a Rottweiler. So she was big and it was her own big bedroom,” Cassidy said.

Combing through the wreckage, she and her husband Joe are just blessed that fire officials arrived in time to save their home and the life of their child.

“i’m really thankful that they got here. If they had been a minute later, we would have lost our house too. It just caught as we got water to it and i appreciate them,” Cassidy said.

Henrietta fire officials are investigating what may have caused the fire but cassidy feels it may have been started by an applicance in the garage.

“We have an idea and it. Probably. A little wood-burning stove we had in there. Probably some coals left in it or something,” Cassidy said.

The garage fire also has the MCcurdy family figuring out how to put food on the table.

“Well, it took all my tools that I use everyday to work with. Lost all of them,” Joe said.

But at the end of the day, the Cassidiy family is just thankful for the fire crew that saved their lives and their home.

“We just want to said thank you to the dispatchers. To the deputies. To the firefighters for getting here so quick and saving our house. Just thank yall so much,” Cassidy said.

The McCurdy’s also want to extend a thank you to the Best Western in Henrietta that is providing them a place to stay while crews work to repair their home’s electricity.