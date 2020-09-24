Henrietta High School student tests positive for COVID-19

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — A student at Henrietta High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent to parents and staff.

According to the letter sent by Henrietta Independent School District Superintendent Scot Clayton, the district was notified Wednesday, September 23 of the positive case.

This comes two days after Henrietta ISD canceled Henrietta High School’s football game against Eastland scheduled for Friday night, out of an abundance of caution.

The letter states the local health department has been notified and will do a case investigation and will contact any individuals determined to be in close contact with the student who tested positive.

The letter ensured the high school would be deeply sanitized prior to students return to class Thursday morning.

Based on the information the district has gathered so far, it has been determined that the end of the 14-day incubation period for anyone possibly exposed on campus is October 6.

The letter advises parents, students and staff to monitor their health, follow CDC guidelines and contact their primary care physician if they develop symptoms.

Please find the letter from Clayton below: