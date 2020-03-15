Henrietta ISD announces extended spring break, daily lunches for students

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL)— UPDATE: The school district will provide a sack lunch daily for students in need of a meal.



Parents can pick-up at the east doors of the high school cafeteria or the Jolly Volunteer Fire Department.

You’ll need to let the district know before 10 p.m. each night on how many meals are needed and the preferred pickup location by emailing meals@henrietta-isd.net.



Henrietta ISD has announced on Facebook that it will be extending spring break beginning Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20.



The district is expected to send additional details so be sure to stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more information.