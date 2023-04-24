Jaime Clark named Lone Finalist for the position of Henrietta ISD Superintendent by Board of Trustees (Photo courtesy Henrietta ISD)

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Board of Trustees for the Henrietta Independent School District have announced their unanimous decision to name a lone finalist for the district’s position of Superintendent.

According to a press release, during their meeting on Sunday, April 23, 2023, the Henrietta ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to name Jaime Clark as the lone finalist to become the district’s next Superintendent.

Clark previously served in Lewisville ISD as Chief of Elementary Schools. There, she was responsible for providing support and leadership to 21 elementary campuses in the district, representing over 8,000 students. She’s also served in the classroom as a high school math teacher and volleyball coach.

“I have always been so impressed with the community of Henrietta,” Clark said. “It is such a great town that supports all the students, and we are extremely excited to become part of the Bearcat family.”

According to the press release, throughout her professional career, Clark has led her campuses in implementing innovative programs to develop students into 21st-century learners. She has elevated parent engagement numbers by participating in numerous community outreach programs.

“Jaime is a candidate who meets all criteria of the preferred characteristics for HISD Superintendent,” Brad Yurcho, HISD Board President said. “She has experience as a proven leader who keeps students’ needs at the forefront.”

Over the past two months, the members of the HISD Board of Trustees, in consultation with HISD stakeholders, community members, administrators, and staff engaged in a search for a new Superintendent of Schools.

Input received indicated HISD needs a leader with strong communication skills and one who understands how to maintain and grow a team, as well as discernment and sound judgment as the district reviews and considers the needs of existing facilities.

“She has served districts in numerous roles including educator, principal, and central office administrator,” Yurcho said. “She is a strong advocate for public education with an extensive network of resources.”

Clark is a two-time graduate of Tarleton State University. She received her Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Sports/Health Studies along with a mathematics minor while receiving a master’s degree in education administration. Clark also earned her superintendent certification from the University of Texas at Tyler in 2019.

Clark was born and raised in Bowie, Texas. Together with her husband, Robby, Clark has four children of her own.