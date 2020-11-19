Henrietta ISD reports five more people in the district have tested positive for COVID-19

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — Henrietta ISD Superintendent of Schools Scot Clayton announced in a letter that three people at Henrietta Elementary School and two people at Henrietta High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

The letter said officials will not give any information that would lead to the identities of the people who contracted COVID-19.

Here is a look at all the new cases announced in the district this week so far:

Monday, Nov. 16 | One person at Henrietta Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19

Tuesday, Nov. 17 | One person at Henrietta Elementary School, two people at Henrietta High School test positive for COVID-19

Wednesday, Nov. 18 | Two people at Henrietta Elementary School, three people at Henrietta High School test positive for COVID-19

Today’s increase in case numbers in the district puts the total number of new cases in the Henrietta ISD at 14 so far this week.

Clayton also said the district is monitoring the situation and urge all staff and students to follow CDC guidelines.