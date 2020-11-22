Henrietta ISD reports two new positive COVID-19 cases at Henrietta High School

CLAY CO. (KFDX/KJTL)— Two new positive COVID-19 cases have been reported at Henrietta High School according to Henrietta ISD officials.

In a statement released to the public, Superintendent Scot Clayton said due to privacy requirements, school officials will not be releasing the name of the individuals or details that may identify them.

Clayton added all affected areas on campus have been deeply sanitized and all district employees and students are encouraged to continue to follow CDC guidelines and recommendations, to practice social distancing, and to wear face coverings.

If staff or students develop symptoms, the appropriate district administrator should be notified immediately.

Clayton said Henrietta ISD is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide additional information as needed.

Henrietta ISD and the HISD family hope for a successful recovery for this individual.

View the full statement below: