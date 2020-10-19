Henrietta ISD to end online learning

CLAY CO (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the Henrietta Independent School District website, the district will end all virtual learning.

Starting November 2 all students who were participating in distance learning will need to return to face-to-face instruction.

“Since this is an ever-changing situation, the district may need to change protocols at any time to address specific needs and circumstances in order to protect the health and safety of students, employees, and community,” according to page 7 of the HISD Strong Start 2020-2021 document.

“Student learning occurs best in the physical presence of the teacher,” the letter states.

The press release states that students who would like to participate in virtual instruction may, “enroll in a private school, call other districts and request a transfer, return to your home district (current transfer students no longer wishing to attend HISD), enroll with an online school such as Texas Virtual School Network.”

The press release also states that the decision was made after the administration had been in constant contact with the school board, parents, teachers, and community members about the effectiveness of virtual learning.

Other factors that were considered in this decision were student attendance and failure rates for the first six weeks.

Student concerns were also listed in the press release:

“After reviewing student data for the first six weeks, 5.5% of HISD students committed to remote instruction for the entire six weeks. Almost half (46%) of the students that failed the first six weeks were remote learners. Half (50%) of the students that failed one or more subjects were remote. In regards to excessive absences, 75% of the students on the current excessive absence lists for the secondary campuses were remote learners.”