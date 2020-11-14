Henrietta junior high students, individual in administrative building test positive for COVID-19

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — Henrietta Independent School District officials report three students at Henrietta Junior High School and a person in the Henrietta ISD Administrative Building have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter from Henrietta ISD Superintendent of Schools Scot Clayton, Clayton said the local health department has been notified.

Affected areas have been sanitized and all staff and students are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines.

To read more of the letter from Clayton, look below.